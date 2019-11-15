Alibaba prices Hong Kong listing and looks to raise up to $13.8 billion

The Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. headquarters stand illuminated at night ahead of the annual November 11 Singles' Day online shopping event in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Alibaba announced pricing of shares for its upcoming secondary listing in Hong Kong in which it could raise up to $13.8 billion.

The Chinese e-commerce giant will issue 500 million new ordinary shares plus 75 million "greenshoe" options. These give the underwriting banks the ability to sell more shares than the original amount set.

The company said shares will be priced at no more than 188 Hong Kong dollars (about $24.01). The total amount raised will be around $13.8 billion if the greenshoe option is exercised.

Alibaba will set the final offer price by Nov. 20 Hong Kong time "by taking into consideration, among other factors, the closing price of the ADSs on the NYSE on or before the last trading date and investor demand during the marketing process."

ADS refers to the company's U.S. listed American Depositary Shares.

Alibaba's Hong Kong shares are expected to begin trading on Nov. 26.