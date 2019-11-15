European stocks open higher on US-China trade deal hopes

European stocks opened higher Friday morning as traders digest optimistic sounds out of the White House on a prospective trade deal between the U.S. and China.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 jumped 0.5% at the opening bell, with basic resources climbing 1.6% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow claimed on Thursday that phase one of a trade deal between the world's two largest economies was "getting close," according to Reuters, while Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng continued Beijing's call for a removal of existing tariffs.

Stocks in Asia Pacific mostly advanced on Friday as investors reacted to the developments, with South Korean and Australian indexes leading gains.

Back in Europe, the EU executive launched a legal case against the U.K. on Thursday for failing to name a new representative at the European Commission, while data Thursday revealed that British consumer spending slowed in October, furthering suspicions that the economy is losing momentum ahead of December's general election.

Euro area balance of trade and inflation data is due at 10:00 a.m. London time.