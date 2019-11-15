Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including next week's earnings, LivePerson CEO and Walmart

CNBC's Jim Cramer previews next week's earnings reports from companies such as Target, Kohl's and Foot Locker. The "Mad Money" host also chats with LivePerson CEO Robert LoCascio, who discusses how artificial intelligence has changed the way customers interact with companies. Later in the show he explains why both Wells Fargo and Walmart are worth buying.

Earnings from Macy's and Target ... plus a trade deal?

There are a number of important earnings reports out next week, from companies such as Macy's and Target, but CNBC's said he'll be paying attention Monday to potential developments in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. The "Mad Money" host said he does not think a deal is totally out of the question. In fact, the stock market is really counting on one, he said. "After still one more bullish week ... this market needs a win in these negotiations with China," Cramer said. "If we don't get something positive, I think the whole edifice will start to crack."

A.I. is changing how customers talk with companies

2020 is going to be a big year — for artificial intelligence. At least, that is what CEO Robert LoCascio told Cramer. "When we think about 2020, I really think it's the start of everyone having [AI]," said LoCascio, who explained that his company is allowing consumers to "message your brand like you message your friends and family."

Here's why Walmart is a buy

Retail stocks have seemingly gone "completely crazy" lately as recession fears calm, Cramer said. With Macy's flying and Walmart facing friction, "it's like the world's been turned upside down," Cramer said. But Cramer said Walmart, which just reported a strong quarter, is worth buying while it is tangled up in this moment of retail reshuffle. That's because the rotation will eventually reverse, Cramer said. "I'm going to give you my blessing to start buying some Walmart right here. Do it slowly," he said. "It's ultimately the big winner."

