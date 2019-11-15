Trade update, Aramco IPO pricing and retail earnings: 3 things to watch for in the markets on Monday

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and US President Donald Trump attend their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019. Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Here are the most important things to know about Monday before you hit the door.

1. The meeting that wasn't

Phase one of the US-China trade deal was initially expected to be signed this weekend at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Santiago. But at the end of October, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera cancelled the summit after protesters took to the streets following a proposed hike in public transport fares. So the back-and-forth between the world's largest economies continues. On Friday, the Dow surged to an all-time high after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that the two countries are "getting close" to reaching a trade deal. But he's said that before, and the market has moved up before, and there's been little to show for it. "It's not done yet, but there has been very good progress and the talks have been very constructive," Kudlow said on Friday at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations.

2. Aramco IPO

On Sunday, Saudi Aramco is expected to begin its IPO roadshow for what could end up being the largest public offering in history. Valuations for the state-run oil giant have varied significantly, with everything from $1.2 trillion to $2.3 trillion suggested. To put that in context, the United States' largest oil companies are Exxon and Chevron, which are valued at $293 billion and $229 billion, respectively. A final price is expected on Dec. 4, at which time the number of shares, and percentage of the company, will also be determined. In its IPO prospectus released earlier this month, Aramco said that it plans to offer just 0.5% of its shares to individual investors, and that these investors will have to put in their requests by November 28. On Friday the Financial Times reported that the sovereign state was "unhappy" with initial demand from foreign buyers.

Underwriters of the IPO include JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley. Aramco plans to list its shares beginning in December on the Saudi Stock Exchange, which is known as the Tadawul. This IPO has been years in the making. There have been a number of delays since it was first considered in 2016, including reports that officials didn't want the company's finances to be scrutinized. Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser recently told CNBC that the company's public debut will help diversify the kingdom's economy. The IPO is also part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's "Saudi Vision 2030" economic reform plan.

3. Spotlight on retail earnings