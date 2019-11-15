Grab CEO says the company can go public 'once we're profitable'

Southeast Asia's ride-hailing company Grab could go public when its entire business is profitable, its CEO said on Thursday, adding that more markets could move out of the red in the next 12 months.

"Once we're profitable, then we can clearly go to public when we want to," Grab's co-founder and chief executive officer, Anthony Tan, told CNBC's Deirdre Bosa.

On the company's overall profitability, Tan said that Grab's operations in some markets are already making money this year.

"We continue to see more markets getting … more profitable in many other cities, across the next 12 months," he added. The Singapore-based Grab operates in eight Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Grab was valued at $14 billion in March this year. Last year, it bought out the Southeast Asia business of its major competitor, Uber. The U.S. tech giant holds a 23.2% stake, or 409 million shares, in Grab as of December 31, 2018.

Uber's IPO prospectus, released earlier this year, shed some light on Grab's road to potentially going public.