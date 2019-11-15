Trump releases rule forcing hospitals and insurers to disclose negotiated rates or face fines

President Donald Trump makes a statement at the White House following reports that U.S. forces attacked Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria, in Washington, October 27, 2019.

The Trump administration released a plan Friday that would force hospitals and insurers to disclose their negotiate rates or risk being fined.

The administration already requires hospitals to publish list prices, sometimes referred to as "sticker prices." That doesn't always reflect what someone with insurance might pay. The rule presented Friday, expected to be enacted in 2021, will go further by requiring hospitals to also post the prices paid by various insurance plans.

President Donald Trump is expected to discuss his transparency rules for hospitals and insurers Friday afternoon in a Roosevelt Room event.

The rule begins a "new era" in price transparency in health care, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters on a conference call. "This shadowy system has to change. The patient has to be in control."

Hospitals will need to post their standard charges for services, which include gross charges, the negotiated rates with insurers and the discounted price a hospital is willing to accept directly from a patient, administration officials said. Hospitals will also need to publish the same information for at least 300 "shoppable services," such as X-rays or lab tests.

Implementing the changes is likely to cost hospitals less than 1% of their revenue, an official on the call said. Hospitals could be fined $300 a day by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services if they don't comply with the new disclosure rule, officials said. The administration is also proposing extending the rules to health insurers.

The administration argues that forcing companies to disclose rates will empower patients. However, some health-care groups have said the rule is the wrong approach and could actually cause prices and premiums to rise.

The American Hospital Association did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Shares of hospital stocks were slightly lower following the announcement. Health insurance stocks were flat on the news.

Trump's plan comes as health care remains a top issue for voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Trump and Congress are also trying to pass legislation before the end of the year that would bring more transparency to health-care costs and, ultimately, lower costs for consumers.

In October, Trump issued an executive order intended to bolster Medicare Advantage, private Medicare insurance for seniors.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.