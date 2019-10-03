Trump to issue executive order 'protecting' Americans from 'Medicare for All' campaign proposals pushed by Democrats

So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order Thursday making changes to the Medicare program to "protect" Americans from Democratic health-care proposals senior administration officials say would "destroy" coverage for seniors.
The executive order, which he is scheduled to discuss at a speech in Florida later Thursday, is intended to bolster Medicare Advantage, private Medicare coverage for seniors, senior administration officials said on a call with reporters.
The plan would also offer more affordable plan options, increase use of telehealth services and bring payments in Medicare fee-for-service program in line with payments for Medicare Advantage, officials said.
Medicare for All isn't "just impractical but morally wrong," Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said on the call. "I'm deeply concerned about proposals that eviscerate Medicare by indiscriminately stripping private health insurance."
"Medicare for all is Medicare for none," she added.
The plan takes direct aim at 2020 Democratic candidates who advocate for changes to the U.S. health-care system through some version of Medicare for All.
Arguably the most drastic proposal is from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who is calling for eliminating private health insurance and replacing it with a universal Medicare plan. Proponents say it would help reduce administrative inefficiencies and costs in the U.S. health-care system. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has backed Sanders' proposal.
Spokespersons for Sanders and Warren's campaigns did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Trump is expected to attack Medicare for All proposals in his speech.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.