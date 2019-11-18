Apple Card is just 'another credit card with a few innovative features,' Russian bank exec says

Apple's credit card got a lot of attention when the company first unveiled it earlier this year, not least because it showed how U.S. tech giants are looking to make waves in the financial services.

But according to a Russian bank executive, there's little more to the Apple Card than what's on the surface: a credit card and a digital wallet to support it.

"It's another credit card with a few innovative features," David Rafalovsky, chief technology officer at Russian state-owned lender Sberbank, said during a panel at CNBC's East Tech West event in Guangzhou, China. "It's well received on the market, and I'm happy it happened this way. But it's another credit card."

Apple's foray into banking was met with much fanfare thanks to a speedy application process and offer of 3% cash back on some goods and services. But the cards are actually issued by Goldman Sachs, as Apple doesn't have its own bank license.