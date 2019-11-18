Chick-fil-A no longer donates to controversial Christian charities after LGBTQ protests

Chick-Fil-A said on Monday that it has stopped funding two Christian charities after coming under fire in recent weeks from LGBTQ activists.
The fast-food chain's foundation has donated millions of dollars to The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Both organizations have a history of opposing same-sex marriage.
Chick-fil-A said it no longer funds the organizations.
"We made multi-year commitments to both organisations and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018," a spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding the company would focus its giving on "education, homelessness and hunger."
The Atlanta-based company has faced criticism in the past for its charitable donations and CEO Dan Cathy's public comments opposing gay marriage. As Chick-fil-A expands outside of its stronghold in the southeastern U.S., activists have put pressure on the company. Its first U.K. location will close when its lease expires after protests from a local LGBTQ rights group.
When reached by CNBC, the company declined to comment further.
— Reuters contributed to this report.