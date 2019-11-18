US futures point to mixed open

U.S. stock index futures were mixed Monday morning.

At around 01:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 9 points, indicating a negative open of more than 13 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also pointing to a slightly lower open.

Market players remain focused on U.S.-China trade talks. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke with the U.S. Treasury Secretary and Trade Representative over the phone on Saturday. According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, both sides had "constructive" talks regarding each other's trade concerns.

Furthermore, investors are also monitoring developments in Hong Kong as civil unrest continues.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials have surprised markets with the announcement of a cut to its key interest rates for the first time since 2015. The move has sparked speculation of further stimulus measures in China.

On the data front, there will be business leaders survey figures out at 08:30 a.m. ET, the NAHB survey is due at 10:00 a.m. and TIC data is set to be released at 04:00 p.m. ET.

There are no major earnings to note.