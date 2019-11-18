Europe markets set for muted open as US-China trade talks dominate sentiment

European stocks are expected to open lower on Monday amid ongoing focus on developments in U.S.-China trade talks.

London's FTSE is expected to open 2 points lower at 7,295, Germany's DAX 5 points lower at 13,229 and the French CAC index is seen 4 points lower, according to IG.

Markets in the region are bucking the trend seen in the Asia trading session where stocks were mostly higher Monday.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had a phone call Saturday morning with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer regarding a "phase-one" trade deal, Chinese state media outlet Xinhua reported.

The two sides had "constructive discussions" about "each other's core concerns" and agreed to remain in close contact. (106249466). The call came at the request of Mnuchin and Lighthizer, according to Xinhua. White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said Friday that Washington and Beijing were close to a deal.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has called for restraint as unrest in Hong Kong continues. On Monday, Hong Kong police lay siege to a university where hundreds of anti-government protesters were bunkered down with petrol bombs and other homemade weapons, Reuters reported.

In the U.K., political leaders are preparing to pitch their election manifestos to business leaders gathered at the Confederation of British Industry conference in London. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will again pledge to end Brexit uncertainty that has blighted the country's business environment since the EU referendum in June 2016.

There are no major earnings or data releases Monday.