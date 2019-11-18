UK politicians court business leaders as Brexit drags on and election approaches

The U.K.'s political leaders have pitched their election promises to business leaders gathered in London on Monday as uncertainty surrounding Brexit, and a forthcoming general election, dominate the economy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson who leads the ruling Conservative Party addressed delegates at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference in London ahead of speeches by the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, and the leader of the center-left Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson.

Johnson, who stands a good chance of being re-elected as prime minister with his party ahead in voter polls, announced several tax cuts for British businesses on Monday although he said the party would postpone a further cut in corporation tax.

He also acknowledged that Brexit, which is still not finalized more than three years after the referendum on EU membership in June 2016, was causing disruption to business and hampering investment and job creation and repeated that "we must get Brexit done."

""Let's not beat around the bush, big business didn't want Brexit. You made that clear in 2016 and this body said it louder than any other," Johnson said in remarks released ahead of the speech. "But what is also clear is that what you want now - and have wanted for some time - is certainty."

Speaking to delegates, Johnson blamed a "blockage" in Parliament for prolonging the Brexit uncertainty, after it effectively forced Johnson to request a further extension to the Brexit deadline, to January 31 2020.

The Brexit agreement, re-drawn by Johnson and the EU, has not received a majority of support from U.K. lawmakers and a general election on December 12 is seen as a way to break the deadlock over the deal.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the left-wing Labour Party, is set to speak to delegates after Johnson about his party's plans for the economy ahead of the Liberal Democrats' leader Jo Swinson.

The CBI, which represents 190,000 businesses employing around 7 million people, has been a vociferous critic of Brexit; its Director General Carolyn Fairbairn warned in July that a no-deal Brexit would be tantamount to "a tripwire into economic chaos."

The latest economic data showed that the U.K. avoided a technical recession (two consecutive quarters of negative growth) in the third quarter after it reported a 0.3% rise in gross domestic product (GDP) from the previous quarter, in which the economy had contracted by 0.2%. Brexit is largely seen as the villain in patchy U.K. growth as it has shaken business and consumer confidence. The unemployment rate was 3.8% in the July-September period, according to data from the Office of National Statistics.

The CBI's Chief Economist Rain Newton-Smith said the Conservatives' pledge to cut business rates (charged on non-domestic properties) would provide "some respite to smaller retail businesses. But they will do little to stimulate the sustainable business success that communities around the country need."

"Fundamental reform is the only way to ensure the system is fair, sustainable and works for businesses across all sectors and regions of the economy," she said.