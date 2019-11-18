Watch: Mike Pompeo speaks publicly as he's under fire in impeachment probe

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a press conference on Monday as reports swirl that President Donald Trump is unhappy with his staunch ally. He currently blames Pompeo for hiring certain state department officials who have supplied damning testimony in the public House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings, an NBC News report says.

Pompeo in early October confirmed that he listened in on the July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine that sparked impeachment proceedings.

"I was on the phone call," he told reporters in a joint press conference in Rome on Oct. 2 after initially demurring on whether he was privy to details of the call in which Trump asked Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate his political rivals.

Pompeo in the briefing is expected to announce a U.S. plan to soften its stance on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The move would disavow 1978 opinion that the settlements violate international law and further weaken the Palestinians' claim to statehood, according to an Associated Press report.

The press conference comes amid speculation that Pompeo may seek a Senate seat next year. Earlier this year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he'd like the secretary of state to run in Kansas.

"The Kansas race is open, and I'm not sure the president agrees with me, but I'd like to see the secretary of state run for the Senate in Kansas," Mr. McConnell said.

