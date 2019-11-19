Hedge funds are buying stocks exposed to US-China trade on hopes for a deal

While some investors remain skeptical of a U.S.-China trade deal, the smart money has started to bet on a resolution to this jarring battle that has dragged on for nearly two years, according to Goldman Sachs.

Hedge funds increased their allocations to companies with big revenue exposure to China during the third quarter, according to Goldman's latest research looking at 833 hedge funds with $2.1 trillion in equity positions.

The median China-exposed stock had 2.7% of market cap owned by hedge funds at the start of the third quarter, and that position rose to 3.4% at the start of the fourth quarter, according to hedge funds' latest regulatory filings, Goldman said.

Rising optimism about a trade deal with China has pushed stocks to record highs. The two countries agreed to work on a so-called "phase one" trade agreement in early October, which President Donald Trump had said would include more agriculture buying from China and a pause in tariff escalation. However, the two sides didn't seem to be on the same page about a rollback in existing tariffs.

Goldman tracks a portfolio of hedge funds' top 10 holdings. The most-owned stocks are tech companies with Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Alphabet and Alibaba being the top five. Micron Technology also appeared on the list and the chipmaker generates more than 60% revenue from China, one of top 10 companies with the biggest China exposure, according to Goldman.