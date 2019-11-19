Forget the QR code. Facial recognition could be the next big thing for payments in China

Scanning a barcode to make payments in China could soon be a thing of the past, as technology giants such as Tencent are now studying the use of facial and fingerprint recognition for such transactions.

Most people in China pay using their mobile phones to scan QR codes — a type of barcode system. They do so via the two most popular mobile payment platforms: Tencent's WeChat Pay and Alibaba's payments arm Alipay.

"In China, payment methods using QR codes have replaced cash and cards in just five years. It's possible that in the next few years, new and better products could emerge to replace QR codes," said Greg Geng, vice president of Tencent's WeChat Business Group, at CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.

Geng made those comments in Mandarin on Monday, which were translated by CNBC.

WeChat Pay in August introduced its "Frog Pro" system that allows customers to make payments by simply scanning their faces — without the use of their mobile phones. The technology is now being tested in several retail chains in China and came after Alipay rolled out its own facial recognition payment system, the "Dragonfly," last year.