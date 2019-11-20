Cramer: Walmart and Target CEOs 'made me feel terrific' about US consumers despite trade tariffs

Optimism from the CEOs of two of the nation's biggest retailers, Target and Walmart, show that American consumers are not tightening their belts due to trade tariffs, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

The views expressed by Target CEO Brian Cornell and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, in CNBC interviews this week, "made me feel terrific," Cramer said. "Walmart and Target represent America and it makes me feel bullish about the consumer."

"Let's just put to rest any notion that the tariffs are really hurting spending, that there is any real inflation, that the consumer is being hurt," Cramer told "Squawk on the Street."

Earlier Wednesday, Target's Cornell told CNBC's Becky Quick in New York that he sees a "healthy consumer environment," with low unemployment and rising wages, which portends a "very solid holiday season." Target shares were soaring about 12% to all-time highs after the retailer reported, before-the-bell Wednesday, third-quarter earnings and sales that crushed estimates. Target also raised its profit outlook for the full year.