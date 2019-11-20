Grammys 2020: Top nominees for the 62nd music awards show

Did your favorite musician show nab an Grammy nomination? It's time to find out.

The Recording Academy's annual Grammy Awards will be presented Jan. 26, 2020, but who will be in the running?

On Wednesday, Bebe Rexha, Alicia Keys, Gayle King, Recording Academy President Deborah Dugan and Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr. unveiled the nominees.

Here are the nominees in the top categories

Record Of The Year

"Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande

"Hard Place" — H.E.R.

"Talk" — Khalid

"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

"Sunflower" — Post Malone & Swae Lee



Album Of The Year

"i,i "— Bon Iver

"Norman F----- Rockwell!" — Lana Del Rey

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" — Billie Eilish

"thank u, next" — Ariana Grande

"I Used To Know Her" — H.E.R.

"7" — Lil Nas X

"Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)" — Lizzo

"Father Of The Bride" — Vampire Weekend

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola