China accuses US of interference after Senate passes bills supporting Hong Kong protesters

Injured protesters wrapped in emergency thermal blankets leave the campus of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in the Hung Hom district on November 19, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

China's foreign ministry on Wednesday criticized the U.S. after the Senate unanimously passed a bill supporting Hong Kong protesters.

The "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act" interferes in China's domestic affairs, said foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, according to an online statement in Chinese.

China "strongly condemns and resolutely opposes" the act of interference, Geng said hours after the bill was passed.

That bill now proceeds to the House, which already approved its own version of the bill in October. The two chambers of Congress have to work out differences between their bills before it can be sent to President Donald Trump.

The upper house of Congress also passed a separate bill banning certain munition exports to the Hong Kong police.