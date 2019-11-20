Target's apparel sales are on fire. And that's bad news for everyone else

While Walmart is finding strength in grocery, Target is in apparel.

The retailer said the apparel category reaped the most "dramatic" market share gains in the latest quarter, when it reported earnings on Wednesday. It said apparel sales were up more than 10%, which also helped strengthen Target's profit margins.

Clearly, Target's efforts to get back to being known as "cheap chic" are working.

In the fashion department, it has refreshed stores to make individual brands look more like their own mini boutiques, with more mannequins and table displays showing off merchandise. It has launched dozens of in-house apparel brands over the past three years, like "A New Day" for women, "Auden" for lingerie and Goodfellow & Co. for men. They're all reasonably priced, selling guys' winter sweaters for under $30, or a women's party skirt for $27.99.

Notably, Target is succeeding at a time when others are struggling to sell clothes.

Teen apparel retailer Forever 21 has filed for bankruptcy. And Kohl's, when it reported earnings Tuesday, said women's apparel was its weakest category during the period. Gap's brands, including what had been its fast-growing Old Navy label, are struggling. Dressbarn is wrapping up liquidation sales at its remaining stores. Amazon keeps trying to grow in fashion, but has struggled to convince shoppers to buy more than basic apparel from its site.