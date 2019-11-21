'Baby Yoda' merch from 'The Mandalorian' is on its way, just in time for the holidays

You'll soon be able to buy merchandise featuring the breakout star of "The Mandalorian," CNBC has learned.
The Child — or "Baby Yoda," as "Star Wars" fans have been affectionately calling it — was absent from the marketing and initial merchandise launch for the new Disney+ show because showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni didn't want to spoil his surprise appearance.
Apparel and accessories featuring the yet unnamed creature will soon be available through Amazon, Zazzle, Target, Kohl's, Macy's, Hot Topic and Box Lunch, a person familiar with the company plans said. These items could arrive as early as Friday.
Other products will also arrive at the Disney Store, ShopDisney and at the Disney Parks before the holidays. In addition, presales for toys and plush will be available in the coming weeks. It is uncertain when that merchandise will be shipped.
There are already two T-shirts available on Amazon. One retails for $22.99 and the other costs $25.99.
The Child has become a social media sensation since debuting at the very end of the first episode of "The Mandalorian."
Notably, the cute creature has been called "Baby Yoda" because of his resemblance to the iconic "Star Wars" character and the fact that creator George Lucas has never revealed the name of Yoda's species or his home planet.
So far, two episodes of "The Mandalorian" have been released on Disney's new streaming service. A third is set to air Friday.
The series follows a Mandalorian bounty hunter in the years after the end of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" as the world adjusts to the fall of the Empire and seeks to build a New Republic.