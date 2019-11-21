'Baby Yoda' merch from 'The Mandalorian' is on its way, just in time for the holidays

The Child, popularly known as "Baby Yoda," is a character in the new Disney+ series, "The Mandalorian"

You'll soon be able to buy merchandise featuring the breakout star of "The Mandalorian," CNBC has learned.

The Child — or "Baby Yoda," as "Star Wars" fans have been affectionately calling it — was absent from the marketing and initial merchandise launch for the new Disney+ show because showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni didn't want to spoil his surprise appearance.

Apparel and accessories featuring the yet unnamed creature will soon be available through Amazon, Zazzle, Target, Kohl's, Macy's, Hot Topic and Box Lunch, a person familiar with the company plans said. These items could arrive as early as Friday.

Other products will also arrive at the Disney Store, ShopDisney and at the Disney Parks before the holidays. In addition, presales for toys and plush will be available in the coming weeks. It is uncertain when that merchandise will be shipped.