E-Trade shares fall on disappointment it's not the one being bought by Charles Schwab

Pedestrians walk outside an E*Trade Financial office in New York.

Retail broker E-Trade appears to have just lost the most recent battle in the brokerage wars.

E-Trade shares fell more than 8% on Thursday after sources told CNBC that brokerage giant Charles Schwab is in talks to buy TD Ameritrade, leaving investors worried about E-Trade's future.

"I think a bit of a surprise this morning in terms of the players," said Devin Ryan, managing director or equity research at JMP Securities. "The market wasn't anticipating the Schwab-Ameritrade combination, I think people were more looking at who would be buying E-trade."

Shares of Schwab are up 6% and shares of TD Ameritrade are up 18%.

While Goldman Sachs, who has been beefing up its retail banking business in recent years, CFO Stephen Scherr said in June that the bank would be active in so-called bolt-on acquisitions, a person with knowledge of Goldman's situation said it was unlikely they would purchase E-Trade.

"This will certainly put pressure on ETFC to find its own partner," said Don Bilson of Gordon Haskett research advisers in a note to clients on Thursday.

To be sure, E-Trade still looks like an attractive acquisition target as the company has a large deposits business, said Ryan.

"E-trade still would be attractive to both kind of the obvious firms out there, like Schwab or Ameritrade, or potentially others as well," said Ryan. "Consolidation makes sense today, I think it will make sense in the future." But Ryan said Schwab will have its "hands full for while," with the TD Ameritrade acquisition.

The reportedly $25 billion imminent deal between Schwab and TD Ameritrade will create a "Goliath in Wealth Management" according to Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo, with more than $5 trillion in combined assets. The industry consolidation came as no surprise to investors, following massive disruption in the space after all of the major brokers dropped commission fees in recent months.