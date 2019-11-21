Here's how to avoid taking on new debt this holiday shopping season

They call it the most joyful time of the year, and for good reason: the holidays are a time to join family and friends and share in the things that make life special. But the celebrations and gift-giving aren't without cost. According to a recent study from the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend an average of $1,048 over the holiday season, not including the cost of travel. You don't have to go into debt to afford the holidays. Here's how to avoid new debt and bring the true purpose of the holidays front and center.

Review last year's spending

The best method for managing your costs and avoiding debt is by understanding your baseline spending. And that means taking a look at what you spent last year, in order to understand whether it's a figure that will realistically keep you from taking on new debt this year. If you took on debt to finance last year's holiday spending, you'll probably end up in the same boat this year unless you devise a budget and spending plan now. In fact, the average American who took on holiday debt in 2018 amassed over $1,200 in debt, according to a MagnifyMoney study. Consider your options for avoiding that situation this year: Know what you plan on spending, and stick to it. Your budget should take into account what you spent last year and whether that caused you to take on debt. If so, you'll need to spend less this year (unless you can now cover that level of spending without resorting to debt). Earmark specific funds for holiday spending. You must identify the money you plan on using to meet your budget. Are you getting a holiday bonus? Do you plan on supplementing your budget with savings? Will you be selling old household items, working a side-gig, or renting out a spare bedroom for extra cash? Whatever the source, it's important to clearly identify what money you'll be using to meet your spending budget. Otherwise, you could find yourself again taking on debt at the last minute. Devise a fall-back plan. If all your best-laid plans fail, you need a fall-back option. Can you take on extra hours at work? Or, can you use rewards points and credit card miles to fund some of the shortfall? More from Invest In You:

How to make people smarter about money

Here's why you're not rich and here's what you can do to get there

Real-life "Catch Me If You Can" con artist says you should never post these things on social media

Manage this year's spending