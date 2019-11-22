US futures point to slightly higher open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Friday morning.
At around 02:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 26 points, indicating a positive open of more than 33 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen marginally higher.
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday amid uncertainty over U.S.-China trade. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that China had invited the U.S. Trade Representative and Treasury Secretary to Beijing for further talks. However, it is unclear whether the invitation was accepted.
The investment community is unsure whether both countries will sign some sort of trade agreement in the coming weeks. Morgan Stanley said Thursday that a phase one deal is perhaps the furthest both countries will go.
On the data front, manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) and services PMI figures for November will be released at around 9:45 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment for November and the latest Kansas City Fed Survey will follow slightly later in the session.
Investors are also likely to closely monitor comments from Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams on Friday morning.
In corporate news, the earnings calendar is thin, with only Foot Locker and JM Smucker due to report before the bell. WeWork is due to present a five-year strategic plan to its board of directors.