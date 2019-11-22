US futures point to slightly higher open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Friday morning.

At around 02:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 26 points, indicating a positive open of more than 33 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen marginally higher.

Wall Street closed lower on Thursday amid uncertainty over U.S.-China trade. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that China had invited the U.S. Trade Representative and Treasury Secretary to Beijing for further talks. However, it is unclear whether the invitation was accepted.

The investment community is unsure whether both countries will sign some sort of trade agreement in the coming weeks. Morgan Stanley said Thursday that a phase one deal is perhaps the furthest both countries will go.