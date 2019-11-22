How to spend your retirement savings without triggering a tax penalty

It's not just saving for retirement you need to worry about, but drawing down your money at the right time, too.

The IRS requires savers to make withdrawals from their retirement accounts starting at age 70½.

"They've allowed you to defer taxes, but they need to come collecting at some point," said Arielle O'Shea, a retirement and investing expert at personal finance website NerdWallet.

The dreaded required minimum distributions, known as RMDs, apply to most individual retirement accounts, as well as work-based accounts such as 401(k) and 403(b) plans. One exception is the Roth IRA, to which after-tax contributions are made. However, inherited Roth IRAs are subject to the requirements.

Your first mandatory withdrawal typically must be taken by April 1 after the year you've turned 70½. Following that, you'll need to take them by Dec. 31 of each year.

You could have more time with your 401(k) if you're still working and your employer allows it. In those cases, you don't have to start drawing down your account until April 1 of the year following the one you retired.

"This break never applies to your IRA, even if you're still working," said Ed Slott, a retirement savings expert.