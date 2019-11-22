WeWork chairman tells employees the plan is to have positive adjusted earnings by 2021

WeWork's new executive chairman, Marcelo Claure, held an all-hands meeting with employees on Friday and outlined his plans to get the embattled office-sharing company back on track and working towards profitability.

For over an hour, Claure spoke broadly about WeWork's values as well as the company's need to regain trust with both members and the public, CNBC has learned. The meeting followed WeWork's announcement on Thursday that it was laying off 2,400 employees, or about 19% of its total workforce.

Claure also shared details about WeWork's strategic plan, which was first presented to the board earlier this week. The company is now aiming to be adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) positive by 2021 and have positive free cash flow by 2023, Claure said. All that means WeWork will have better margins in its core business even if it's still recording net losses.

For now, WeWork continues to bleed cash, reporting $1.25 billion in losses in the third quarter, a sharp increase from the same period a year earlier. The accumulating deficit shocked public market investors and forced WeWork to withdraw its IPO plans in September, six weeks after filing its prospectus. SoftBank, WeWork's biggest outside investor, forced out co-founder Adam Neumann and then put a rescue financing package in place, which gave the firm control over the company.