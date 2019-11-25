Charles Schwab to buy TD Ameritrade in a $26 billion all-stock deal

Charles Schwab on Monday announced plans to buy discount brokerage rival TD Ameritrade in an all-stock deal valued at $26 billion.

As part of the agreement, Ameritrade stockholders will receive 1.0837 Schwab shares for every share held. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2020.

Shares of TD Ameritrade rose 2.4% to $49.26 in premarket trading, while Schwab shares climbed about 1% to $48.64.

The merging of the two biggest publicly traded discount brokers will create a mammoth with more than $5 trillion in client assets, $3.8 trillion from Schwab and $1.3 trillion from TD Ameritrade.

The deal will create "a Goliath in Wealth Management," Wells Fargo senior analyst Mike Mayo said in a note to clients on Thursday, when talks of the merger were by CNBC's Becky Quick.

More consolidation in the brokerage industry is expected given the massive amount of disruption that has taken place, with all the major brokers dropping commission fees for trading in recent months. Schwab was the first of the major players to make the move, eliminating commissions in . Schwab's competitors, including Fidelity and TD Ameritrade, were quick to follow.