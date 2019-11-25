Rudy Giuliani consulting firm eyed in federal subpoenas, report says

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and current lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks to members of the media during a White House Sports and Fitness Day at the South Lawn of the White House May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Federal subpoenas have been issued seeking information about the consulting firm of Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, a new report said Monday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Giuliani Partners is one of the entities named in the subpoenas issued to potential witnesses in a case that appears to involved possible money laundering, obstruction of justice and campaign finance violations, as well as other crimes.

The subpoenas, which went out to people with ties to Giuliani, "suggest that prosecutors are looking closely at the work of Mr. Giuliani himself, according to people familiar with the matter," the Journal reported.

The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, which is conducting the investigation, already is prosecuting two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who are charged with campaign finance crimes.

Giuliani, a former New York mayor who previously headed that same Manhattan federal prosecutors' office, has not been criminally charged.

Parnas and Fruman helped Giuliani in an effort to get the government of Ukraine to open investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Trump's request to Ukraine to conduct such a probe of the elder Biden, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, ignited ongoing impeachment proceedings by the House of Representatives against the president.