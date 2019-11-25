US futures point to higher open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Monday morning.

At around 02:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 78 points, indicating a positive open of more than 91 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen marginally higher.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, as investors continue to closely monitor a long-running dispute between the world's two largest economies.

U.S. national security advisor Robert O'Brien said on Saturday that a so-called "phase one" trade deal with China could happen before the end of the year. However, he also cautioned President Donald Trump would not ignore ongoing protests in Hong Kong.

Pro-democracy candidates in the embattled city romped to a symbolic majority in district council elections over the weekend, after residents turned out to vote en masse following six months of anti-government protests.

The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.

On the data front, Dallas Fed manufacturing figures for November will be released at around 10:30 a.m. ET.

In corporate news, Jacobs Engineering will report earnings before the opening bell.

Agilent, Palo Alto Networks and PVH are among some of the companies set to report their latest quarterly results after market close.