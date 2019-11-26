Amazon Alexa will now remind you when to take your pills

Now that Amazon has put Alexa devices into millions of homes, the company is seeking ways to make the gadgets more useful. Starting this week, the voice assistants will be able to remind people when to take their medications.

Amazon has partnered with Giant Eagle, a pharmacy chain with more than 200 locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia and Indiana. A Giant Eagle spokesperson told CNBC that any customer with an active prescription and an Alexa device can access the medication management skill on their Alexa app.

In the battle for the connected home, Amazon, Google and Apple are building devices to help consumers manage their busy lives. Health is a lucrative but complicated market because of the regulations and privacy rules around managing sensitive health information on behalf of hospitals and pharmacies. Making the technology compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act can take years, and Amazon is already facing a backlash following reports this year that Alexa is listening to its users to improve functionality.

Amazon announced in April that Alexa is HIPAA compliant, representing a big step for the company into the $3.5 trillion health-care sector. Unlike its rivals, Amazon has a dedicated team working on health and wellness use cases, including medication management, for its voice assistant. Amazon, which also owns online pharmacy PillPack, said in a blog post on Tuesday that it's still "day one" when it comes to all the various opportunities it can pursue in health.

"When we built the skill, we were thinking about all the different customer profiles, like the folks who skew older and are taking lots of medications, to the parents whose kids are juggling different medications," said Rachel Jiang, who runs Amazon Alexa's health and wellness team.