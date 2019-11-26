Federal prosecutors open criminal probe of opioid makers and distributors, report says

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have opened a criminal probe of opioid manufacturers and distributors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Companies including Teva, McKesson, Mallinckrodt, AmerisourceBergen, Johnson & Johnson and Amneal have received subpoenas, the Journal reported. Mallinckrodt declined to comment, while none of the other companies were immediately available for comment.

The investigation marks a significant broadening of the federal government's focus into pinpointing which parties contributed to the opioid crisis.

The Justice Department had already launched criminal probes into Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, for its part in the epidemic. That investigation examined whether the company failed to report doctors who were illegally prescribing opioids and the company's order-monitoring systems, according to reports. Purdue has been in talks to resolve the probe, according to reports.

President Donald Trump has made the fight against opioids a key policy initiative for his administration. The president on Tuesday also said he would give his salary for the third quarter of this year, more than $100,000, to efforts battling the opioid crisis.

From 1999 to 2017, nearly 218,000 people died in the United States from overdoses related to prescription opioids, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More subpoenas for the probe, which is still in its early stages, are expected to come. If the investigation turns into criminal charges, it could be the largest prosecution of drug companies said to have been part of the opioid crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Pharma filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, buckling under the weight of thousands of lawsuits from states and individuals seeking damages stemming from the endemic

Shares of Teva, Johnson & Johnson and Merck all fell on the news.

