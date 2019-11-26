Shoppers are demanding more ways to return purchases—and they're getting their way

Amazon.com Inc. parking signage stands outside a Kohl's Corp. department store in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Traditional return options just aren't doing it for shoppers anymore.

Consumers want more convenient and flexible choices, including more in-store returns for online purchases, and designated locations to pick up and drop off packages. That's according to a global online survey of 3,519 people from Narvar, a software company that helps retailers improve customers' post-purchase experience. Narvar found that 13% of the shoppers surveyed in the U.S. dropped off a package at a designated location, and 52% of those shoppers did so because it was convenient.

In this case, what the customer wants, the customer gets.

Some retailers are already experimenting with these options — Target and Walmart allow customers to return online purchases in their stores, and Kohl's accepts returns for items purchased on Amazon at all of its stores.

In July, UPS announced a new partnership with Michaels stores to expand its "Access Point," which allows customers to pick up or drop off pre-labeled packages at various brick-and-mortar locations, including CVS and Advance Auto Parts stores.

William Durling, vice president of retail communications at CVS Health, said in a written statement to CNBC that adding the service, "provides customers the benefit of having a one-stop shop for all their holiday and health and wellness needs."

"In addition to being a convenient destination for holiday needs, CVS Pharmacy UPS Access Points will help prevent missed deliveries, keep packages safe and secret (so loved ones won't see them arriving!) while also offering evening and weekend pick-up/drop-off hours," Durling said.