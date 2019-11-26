How 3D printing company Carbon is trying to shape the future of manufacturing

There is a subscription for everything, some say. Of course, they don't mean it literally. They're just trying to prove a point about how expansive the subscription economy has become.

It has even reached the world of 3D printing, thanks to $2.5 billion start-up Carbon.

"We have the world's first piece of manufacturing hardware ever to go out via subscription model so it's infinitely upgrade-able," co-founder and executive chairman Joseph DeSimone told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday.

Carbon's printers, DeSimone explained on "Mad Money," are "a really important part to future-proof people from obsolesce."

Based in Redwood City, California, Carbon was founded in 2013 and received a reputation boost in 2015, when DeSimone delivered a TED talk on the technological innovations Carbon was pursuing.

Privately held Carbon was further elevated last week, when former DuPont Chairman and CEO Ellen Kullman took over as CEO. She had been on its board since 2016.

Carbon already has partnerships with a litany of notable brands, from Adidas to Ford to Ikea, and its chief innovation in 3D printing technology is a process called Digital Light Synthesis.

It uses light and heat to transform a pool of liquid resin into an actual product, Cramer noted, which allows the company to manufacture finished products at mass scale.

The difficulties of standard 3D printing to create scale has held back the technology that, at one time, people believed would be widespread in homes.

"This has been an area that's been around for 25, 30 years, but it's been a prototyping technology," DeSimone said. "We've cracked the code on how to do 3D printing 100 to 1,000 times faster."