Indian Uber rival Ola to launch in London 'in the coming weeks'

Indian ride-sharing firm Ola says it has started registering drivers in London as it prepares to launch in the U.K. capital.

The company, which is backed by Uber investor SoftBank, said it would look to launch its services in the city "in the coming weeks." The announcement comes just a day after Uber was stripped of its London license by the local transport regulator.

A source, who preferred to remain anonymous due to the information not yet being public, told CNBC that Ola may look to soft launch in London next month, with a full roll out due in mid-January 2020.

Ola received its own permit to operate in London earlier this year, a sign of increased competition for U.S. ride-sharing giant Uber. London is Uber's largest European market, where it counts 45,000 drivers and 3.5 million passengers. It's also a key driver of the firm's revenues beyond America.

Transport for London (TfL) on Monday said it would not renew Uber's license to operate in the city after finding the company allowed unauthorized drivers to pick up passengers by uploading their photos to other Uber driver accounts. The regulator claims this occurred in at least 14,000 journeys.