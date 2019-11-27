As the secondhand apparel market booms, used clothing is becoming an acceptable holiday gift

Hannah Oh wearing a second hand dress from Zara her sister bought for her on Poshmark.

When Hannah Oh's sister gave her a dress from Zara for Christmas, her sister didn't buy it from Zara. She bought it secondhand from the retail resell site Poshmark.

Oh, 19, saw the dress online, and knew she wanted it, so she sent the link to her sister on a wish list.

"I didn't really want to buy it for myself because I'm on a really tight student budget," Oh said.

The secondhand apparel market is booming. By 2023, the market is expected to reach $51 billion, according to a recent report from the online resale store ThredUp.

It's become more acceptable to give and receive secondhand gifts. Nearly half (48%) of respondents to a recent survey by Accenture said they would consider giving secondhand clothing as gifts, while 56% said they would welcome gifts of this kind for themselves.

"As long as you adhere to the standards of gift giving in general, I don't think secondhand, or the fact that it's purchased secondhand, has to be a negative," said Oh, who is studying digital fashion marketing, secondhand e-commerce and entrepreneurship at Drexel University— a major she created to fit her interests.

"If you invested money and time and care into it, then that's what makes a good gift."

Department stores have begun to take advantage of the secondhand apparel market. In August, Macy's partnered with ThredUp to offer secondhand apparel at 40 Macy's stores. J.C. Penney also offers secondhand women's clothing and handbags from ThredUp at 30 of its stores.