Everything you need to know to help save on taxes in 2020

Whether you're resolving to cut your 2020 tax bill or save more for retirement in the new year, it's time to start planning.

It's hard to believe, but we're staring down at the third year under the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — the overhaul of the tax code that took effect at the start of 2018.

Changes to the tax law included a reduction to the individual income tax rates, a doubled standard deduction and the elimination of personal exemptions.

Every year, the IRS bumps up the individual income tax brackets, adjusting for inflation.

There are seven brackets, ranging from 10% to 37%, and they apply to taxable income — that is, your adjusted gross income after taking the standard deduction or your itemized deductions.

Each of these rates will apply to the taxable income within the dollar range.

Here are 2020's individual income tax brackets:

The standard deduction for 2020 is $12,400 for singles and $24,800 for married joint filers.

There is also an "additional standard deduction," for older taxpayers and those who are blind.

A married filer who is blind or aged 65 and over can claim $1,300 for themselves. Two married filers who are both over 65 or blind can claim $2,600 collectively, unchanged from 2019.

Single filers who are blind or over 65 are eligible for a $1,650 additional standard deduction. This is up $50 from 2019.