US-China deal is 'imminent' due to Beijing's upcoming policy meeting, economist says

China's annual Economic Work Conference is likely to convene within the next two weeks, meaning a trade deal with the U.S. is "imminent," according to ICBC Standard Bank Chief China Economist Jinny Yan.

The world's two largest economies are working toward a "phase one" trade deal, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying Tuesday that negotiators were in the "final throes" of talks.

The next tariff deadline falls on December 15, after which point additional U.S. levies on Chinese exports will go into effect. This would apply a 15% rate to a further $160 billion worth of Chinese goods, and the U.S. has indicated that without a deal before the deadline, the tariffs will go ahead.

"The key priority for (Chinese President) Xi Jinping and policymakers across China is stability, so anything that overthrows stability is going to be essentially a concern," Yan told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Wednesday.

"That includes Hong Kong, the U.S.-China situation, and that is why a phase one deal is absolutely crucial."