Like Trump, China's Xi needs 'phase one' deal for a political win at home, expert says

President Donald Trump (L) shakes hand with China's President Xi Jinping at the end of a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has had a "horrible couple weeks" politically — and he's not likely to sign a "phase one" trade deal with U.S. President Donald Trump without any roll back in existing tariffs, one expert said.

"China has politics the same as U.S. has politics. Trump has to play to his base, Xi has to worry about his internal politics, he has to worry about his standing within the party," Steve Okun, senior advisor at consultancy McLarty Associates, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday.

Any trade deal between the two countries "needs to be a win-win," Okun said, and delaying new tariffs may not work.

In light of political challenges facing Xi such as Hong Kong, Okun said he can't see the Chinese leader signing an agreement "in which he gets nothing other than the postponement of new tariffs."

In addition to the stalemate in the U.S.-China trade negotiations, the protests in Hong Kong could be another major challenge to Xi's authoritative rule, according to political commentators and media reports.

The former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997, has seen widespread demonstrations since early June, some of which have led to violent clashes between protesters and the police.