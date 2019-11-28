Asia stocks set to trade higher; Trump signs bills backing Hong Kong protesters

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher at the open on Thursday as markets await investor reaction to bills backing protesters in Hong Kong which were signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 23,485 and its counterpart in Osaka at 23,590. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,437.77.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia rose in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 about 0.3% higher.
Trump has signed into law two bills backing protesters in Hong Kong, according to a White House statement. That move comes despite past objections by China amid ongoing trade negotiations between Beijing and Washington.
Market sentiment has gotten a boost in recent days amid positive rhetoric on the U.S.-China trade front. On Tuesday, Trump said negotiators were close to reaching an initial trade deal. Trump's upbeat comments on trade followed a phone call between officials from the U.S. and China. The negotiators agreed to keep working on remaining issues.
Overnight stateside, stocks rose in yet another record session. The S&P 500 added 0.4% to close at 3153.64 while the Nasdaq Composite ended its trading day 0.7% higher at 8705.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 42.32 points to close at 28,164. The averages posted fresh intraday records and notched their fourth straight day of gains.
Markets were bolstered by stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data. Durable goods orders rose 0.6% in October, while economists expected a decline of 0.8%. Weekly jobless claims, meanwhile, fell to 213,000 from 227,000. Third-quarter GDP was revised to show growth of 2.1% — up from a previous reading of 1.9%.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's summary of economic conditions — better known as the Beige Book — showed the central bank saw the economy expanding modestly between October and mid-November.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.312 after touching highs above 98.4 earlier.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.34 per dollar after seeing highs below 108.8 earlier in the week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6762 after declining from levels above $0.678 yesterday.
What's on tap: