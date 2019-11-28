Asia stocks set to trade higher; Trump signs bills backing Hong Kong protesters

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher at the open on Thursday as markets await investor reaction to bills backing protesters in Hong Kong which were signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 23,485 and its counterpart in Osaka at 23,590. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,437.77. Meanwhile, shares in Australia rose in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 about 0.3% higher.

Trump has signed into law two bills backing protesters in Hong Kong, according to a White House statement. That move comes despite past objections by China amid ongoing trade negotiations between Beijing and Washington. Market sentiment has gotten a boost in recent days amid positive rhetoric on the U.S.-China trade front. On Tuesday, Trump said negotiators were close to reaching an initial trade deal. Trump's upbeat comments on trade followed a phone call between officials from the U.S. and China. The negotiators agreed to keep working on remaining issues.

Wall Street record

Currencies