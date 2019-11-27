Trump signs bills backing Hong Kong protesters into law, in spite of Beijing's objections

President Donald Trump has signed two bills supporting the Hong Kong protesters into law on Wednesday, according to a White House statement.
"I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong. They are being enacted in the hope that Leaders and Representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all," Trump said in a statement.
Congress sent the bills to the president's desk last week, after both chambers passed the legislation with overwhelming bipartisan support.
The first bill would require the State Department to certify once a year that Hong Kong is sufficiently autonomous to retain its special U.S. trading consideration — a status that helps its economy. Under that designation, the city is not subject to the tariffs that have been levied on China. The bill also sets up the potential for sanctions on people responsible for human rights abuse in Hong Kong.
The second measure would bar the sale of munitions such as tear gas and rubber bullets to Hong Kong police.
Hong Kong, a former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997, has been engulfed in months of anti-government protests. Initially sparked by a bill that would have enabled extradition to mainland China, the protests have morphed into broader anti-government demonstrations, including a wider range of demands such as greater democracy and universal suffrage.
As the protests more frequently lapsed into violence, U.S. lawmakers increasingly criticized China's response to the protests.
Trump's Wednesday statement echoes his earlier comments that China should handle the situation itself. Though he has also warned that harsh treatment of the people in Hong Kong could derail trade negotiations.
Trump signed the bills into law as he tries to reach a "phase one" trade deal with Beijing, which has repeatedly condemned the legislation as meddling in its domestic affairs.
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, one of the sponsors of the Hong Kong rights bill, said he applauds Trump "for signing this critical legislation into law."
"The U.S. now has new and meaningful tools to deter further influence and interference from Beijing into Hong Kong's internal affairs. Following last weekend's historic elections in Hong Kong that included record turnout, this new law could not be more timely in showing strong U.S. support for Hong Kongers' long-cherished freedoms," Rubio said in a statement.
Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said the legislation is an "important step forward in holding the Chinese Communist Party accountable for its erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy and its repression of fundamental human rights."
Over the weekend, Hong Kong democrats swept district council elections as 2.94 million cast their ballots, a record turnout of about 71.2%. While those seats largely focus on local issues like bus routes, some district councilors will also join the Election Committee which nominates and votes on candidates for the city's leader.
