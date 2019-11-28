Sales are already kicking off this Thanksgiving — here are some of the top brands offering discounts

More than 85% of Americans are expected to make purchases over the Thanksgiving weekend, either online or in their local mall, according to a recent poll. To capture their attention, even the most coveted and popular brands are offering deals.
Some are kicking off their promotions early, hoping to lure shoppers who are starting to peruse the web for cosmetics or a new mattress on Turkey day.
Here are a few popular brands to consider if you're in the market for a deal. And for those who are planning to wait, we've laid out some of the best offerings for the Thanksgiving weekend.
Those looking for an upgrade to Casper's notoriously comfortable mattress can get 15% off selected styles through Dec. 2 either in-store or on the web. And each Casper mattress also comes with a 10-year limited warranty, a 100-night trial period, and free shipping and returns, so it's worth a try if you're on the fence.
The cult-favorite athleisure brand, Outdoor Voices, rarely offers sales on its attire. It already has an avid fan base that rallies around its mantra, #doingthings. But it's kicking off an early sale on Thanksgiving with up to 50% off on many of its popular styles, including its jewel-colored leggings, fleeces and crop tops.
Those in the market for a new pair of winter boots can pick them up at Toms, the accessories company that makes in-kind donations off the back of every purchase. Use the code THANKFUL at checkout to access discounts on shoes, sunglasses and more.
Headed to a wedding this winter? Look no further than Reformation, the brand known for its on trend silk tops, luxe cashmere, and ethereal dresses that are made for special occasions. Reformation, which rarely offers discounts, is throwing out a 30% sale on just about everything.
YouTube favorite, Colourpop, is offering 30% off sitewide through Dec 3. The up-and-coming beauty brand is known for its brightly colored palettes, lip stains that will genuinely stay put, and glittery eye shadows. This month, the brand teamed up with Disney to put together a cosmetics line inspired by the much-anticipated release of Frozen 2.
Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.