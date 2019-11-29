Asia stocks set to trade higher as tensions remain over Hong Kong

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher at the open on Friday as investors continue to watch for developments on U.S.-China trade following a recent escalation in tensions over Hong Kong.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 23,480 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,470. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,409.14.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia edged higher in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up around 0.3%.

The Bank of Korea is set to make its interest rate decision on Friday.