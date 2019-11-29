India's quarterly GDP is set to fall below 5% — the slowest pace since 2013

India is set to announce its GDP figures for the three months that ended in September on Friday — and experts are predicting a further slowdown in growth to levels not seen since 2013.

Growth for the July to September quarter likely slowed to 4.6% compared to the same period a year ago, down from the 5% registered for the previous three months, said Sanjay Mathur, chief economist for Southeast Asia and India, and Rini Sen, an India economist, at ANZ wrote in a recent note. That forecast, if realized, will mark the "slowest pace of growth since March 2013," they said.

"High frequency indicators continued to trend lower in September, with industrial production clocking its worst decline in eight years," the economists wrote. ANZ has downgraded its full-fiscal-year growth forecast from 5.8% to 5.1%, the note said.

Singapore's DBS Group holds a more conservative estimate of 4.3% growth for the quarter. On average, economists polled by Reuters said they expect growth to be 4.7%, or down from 7% for the same period in 2018.

India's fiscal year starts in April and ends in March the following year. Currently, India is in its fiscal year 2020, which ends in March next year.

The South Asian country is currently facing a number of challenges. Apart from an economic slowdown, there is an ongoing crisis in the financial sector, which has hamstrung lending.

Weakness in corporate earnings and profits are likely to weigh on business investments and job creation to keep its workforce employed. Recent policy reforms have left many small- and medium-sized businesses reeling.

Ratings agency Moody's recently downgraded its outlook on India's from "stable" to "negative," and cited growing risks that economic growth will remain "materially lower than in the past."