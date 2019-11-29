Manufacturing data, online retail sales, December trading begins: 3 things to watch for Monday

Big tech platforms have consumer data histories to inform advertising strategies, but lack of personalization in ads is still a big problem for the e-commerce industry. VIEW press | Corbis News | Getty Images

Here are the most important things to know about Monday before you hit the door.

1. US manufacturing rebounds?

Manufacturing, the most vulnerable sector in the U.S.-China trade war, could show signs of a recovery. The manufacturing purchasing managers index from the Institute for Supply Management for November comes out on Monday. The gauge showed the sector contracted for a third straight month in October with a reading of 48.3. A number below 50 represents a contraction in the industry. The sector showed its first contraction in a few years in August, ending a 35-month expansion period where the PMI averaged 56.5, according to ISM. The manufacturing gauge had its lowest reading since June 2009 in September as exports dived amid the escalated trade war. China also has its own monthly manufacturing numbers coming out on Monday.

2. First trading day of December

Monday is the first day of trading in the last month of 2019. Will the market finish the year strong? History seems to be on the market's side as December has been the best month for the S&P 500 since 1950, up 1.6%, according to Stock Trader's Almanac. Last year was an outlier, as stocks suffered its worst December since the Great Depression. The S&P 500 just scored its best month since June in November, up more than 3.5%. The rising optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal and receding recession fears have pushed stocks to record highs in recent weeks. While December could be a good month for the stock market, the outcome of trade discussions between the U.S. and China could make or break the rally.

3. Cyber Monday