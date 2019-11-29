Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tech Data, Amazon, Walmart, Facebook, VF Corp & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Tech Data (TECD) – The technology distributor agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Apollo Global (APO) in a sweetened offer worth $5.14 billion excluding debt, or $145 per share. Tech Data had struck a deal to be bought by Apollo earlier this month for $130 per share, but the offer was raised after an unnamed suitor topped the original bid. CNBC has learned exclusively that the unnamed bidder was Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKB) Warren Buffett, who offered $140 per share but ultimately decided not to get into a bidding war.

Amazon.com (AMZN), Walmart (WMT) – These and other retailers are on watch after an upbeat start to the holiday shopping season. Early data from Adobe indicates that online shopping on Thanksgiving Day jumped about 19 percent from a year ago.

Facebook (FB) – Facebook has restored service after a holiday outage that lasted several hours and prevented many users from accessing its Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger platforms.

VF Corp. (VFC) – The apparel maker is among the bidders for Italian Shoe brand Golden Goose, according to sources who spoke to Reuters. The North Face parent is said to be competing with private equity firms Permira and Advent for the maker of luxury sneakers, which is currently owned by Carlyle Group (CG).

Chevron (CVX) – Chevron is putting stakes in two Nigerian offshore oil and gas blocks up for sale, according to a Reuters report. The energy giant is selling various assets to focus on its fast growth in U.S.-based production.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – The casino operator will receive a total of $41 million from former CEO Steve Wynn and insurance carriers, as part of a settlement of shareholder lawsuits. Those lawsuits had accused company directors of failing to disclose an alleged pattern of sexual misconduct by Steve Wynn, allegations which he has denied. Neither the company nor its directors were found to have committed any wrongdoing in connection with the settlement, which involves a number of public pension funds.

Philip Morris (PM) – A court at Thailand fined the tobacco producer's local operation $40 million for violating customs rules on cigarette imports. However, criminal charges against seven employees – alleging underreporting the value of imported cigarettes – were dropped.

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) – Charles Schwab's (SCHW) deal to buy rival online brokerage TD Ameritrade – announced earlier this week – has a $950 million breakup fee, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.