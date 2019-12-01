'Frozen II' has record-breaking Thanksgiving, nabs $124 million in US

Disney has put another feather in its cap this weekend.
"Frozen II" continued to dominate the box office, hauling in $124 million domestically during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The animated feature outpaced 2013's "Hunger Games: Catching Fire" to become the highest-grossing film over that holiday period.
In it second weekend, "Frozen II" garnered another $249 million worldwide, bringing its total global tally to $738 million.
"'Frozen II' was the perfect antidote to the wintertime box office blues and, along with a host of appealing holiday titles, this Thanksgiving lineup gave the year a nice boost dropping the year-to-date deficit down 1.4% (from 7% a week ago to 5.6% now)," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, told CNBC via email.
He noted that "Knives Out" was the right counter-programming for the weekend, hauling in $41.7 million during the five-day weekend.