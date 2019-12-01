'Frozen II' has record-breaking Thanksgiving, nabs $124 million in US

Anna and Olaf from from Disney's "Frozen II," voiced by Kristen Bell and Josh Gad.

Disney has put another feather in its cap this weekend.

"Frozen II" continued to dominate the box office, hauling in $124 million domestically during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The animated feature outpaced 2013's "Hunger Games: Catching Fire" to become the highest-grossing film over that holiday period.

In it second weekend, "Frozen II" garnered another $249 million worldwide, bringing its total global tally to $738 million.

"'Frozen II' was the perfect antidote to the wintertime box office blues and, along with a host of appealing holiday titles, this Thanksgiving lineup gave the year a nice boost dropping the year-to-date deficit down 1.4% (from 7% a week ago to 5.6% now)," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, told CNBC via email.

He noted that "Knives Out" was the right counter-programming for the weekend, hauling in $41.7 million during the five-day weekend.