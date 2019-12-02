US futures point to higher open

U.S. stock index futures were higher Monday morning as market players monitored U.S.-China trade talks.

At around 01:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 77 points, indicating a positive open of more than 102 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both higher too.

Market players are closely monitoring U.S. and China relations. Chinese state media reported Sunday that Beijing wants a cancelation of tariffs for a phase one trade deal. There is no clear indication of when both countries will be able to sign an agreement and last week saw fresh tension between Washington and Beijing after President Donald Trump signed legislation supporting protesters in Hong Kong.

On the earnings front, Afya, Yunji and Coupa Software are due to report Monday and there will be a focus on retail stocks with the Cyber Monday shopping session.

There is no economic data of note due on Monday.