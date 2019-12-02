New charges are likely in case against Rudy Giuliani associates, prosecutors say

Lev Parnas and wife Svetlana Parnas arrive at federal court on December 2, 2019 in New York City.

Federal prosecutors on Monday said they are "likely" to file new criminal charges in a pending case involving associates of Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer of President Donald Trump.

"We think a superseding indictment is likely," said prosecutor Douglas Zolkind during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan for the case of Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, and two other men, Andrey Kukushkin, and David Correia.

However, the prosecutor said no firm decision has been made on whether to file additional charges against the men, who are charged with violating campaign finance laws.

"We are continuing to evaluate," Zolkind told Judge J. Paul Oetken.

Parnas and Fruman were helping Giuliani in an effort to get the government of Ukraine to launch investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden and of a conspiracy theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

That effort, and Trump's participation in it, are the subject of ongoing impeachment proceedings against Trump in the House of Representatives.

The defendants are scheduled to next appear in court on Feb. 2.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.