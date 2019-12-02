New Year's money resolutions: Take this financial quiz to start 2020 right

New Year's resolutions: Easy to make and easy to break. How ready are you to set your financial goals for 2020 and, more importantly, stick to your plan? This quiz, created by the Council for Economic Education , part of Invest in You's Financial Wellness Council , will help put you on the right path for the new year and beyond.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Save hundreds of dollars a month by learning 3 easy skills via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.