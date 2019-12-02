Britain's competition watchdog reviewing Google's Looker buyout deal

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer at Google LLC, speaks during the Google Cloud Next '19 event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Britain's competition watchdog on Monday said it was probing Google's $2.6 billion (2 billion pounds) buyout of privately held big-data analytics firm Looker Data Sciences.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was considering whether the deal could hurt competition in the U.K. or other markets and invited comments on the acquisition until Dec. 20.

Alphabet Inc-owned Google announced the cash deal in June, the first major acquisition for its new cloud Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kurian. The deal would build upon Google Cloud's BigQuery, a tool for managing large datasets.