Treasury yields move higher ahead of auctions

At 01:50 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note , which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.8103%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.2441%.

Market players are closely monitoring U.S. and China relations. Chinese state media reported Sunday that Beijing wants a cancelation of tariffs for a phase one trade deal. There is no clear indication of when both countries will be able to sign an agreement and last week saw fresh tension between Washington and Beijing after President Donald Trump signed legislation supporting protesters in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $84 billion in 13 and 26-week bills. There are no economic data reports set to be released.